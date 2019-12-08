Woman, 76, dies four days after Ayrshire road crash
- 8 December 2019
An elderly woman has died following for a road crash in South Ayrshire.
The 76-year-old was airlifted to hospital after her grey Toyota Yaris left the road and hit a hedge near Dalrymple on Tuesday morning.
She died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on Saturday.
Police have appealed for information about the crash, which happened on the B7034 near its junction with the A77 at about 09:50.