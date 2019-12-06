Image copyright Romano Lav Image caption The memorial was located in Queen's Park in Govanhill

A Holocaust memorial which was destroyed by vandals in Glasgow is to be replaced by a robust granite plinth, the BBC has learned.

The rose tree was planted to mark the Roma Genocide Memorial Day along with a plaque in Queen's Park, Govanhill.

The original memorial was organised by charity Romano Lav - a group which works for the inclusion of Roma people.

Glasgow City Council confirmed it was working with the charity on a replacement.

The BBC understands various options were discussed but the new design will be a granite plinth set in concrete.

A council spokesman said: "We are working with the Roma community on an appropriate replacement to the damaged memorial."

'Disgusted'

Charity leaders said they were "disgusted" at the vandalism last month, while police said they would investigate the matter.

The plaque was dedicated to "all of those Roma who were murdered during the Holocaust".

It is believed to be the first formal installation to remember Roma in Glasgow and in Scotland.

Govanhill not only has the highest population of Roma in Scotland, but is also one of the country's most diverse populations.

Romano Lav launched a crowdfunder to fund a replacement following the vandalism.

A spokesperson posted online: "Roma Genocide Memorial Day is about remembrance, but it is also about resistance. That this hateful act occurred at all underscores the need for this memorial.

"We will continue to honour the memory of those who lost their lives during the Holocaust, whilst fighting against the racism that marks our contemporary political moment, and that is a scourge on our society and communities."

Local councillor Soryia Siddique said she had arranged a meeting between the charity and council members to discuss the funding of a replacement.

The council will contribute to the restoration although Romano Lav has also raised more than £1,000.

Ms Siddique said: "Glasgow City Council has now presented some design options to replace the vandalised memorial and a commitment to work with the local community to achieve an agreed design.

"It is important that we send a strong message that we stand in unity against racism or bias against any community."