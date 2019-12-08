Image copyright PA

A police investigation has been launched into an alleged internal financial fraud at the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

The probe relates to the quango's Glasgow office and the allegation is understood to involve a six-figure sum of money.

The SQA said a "suspected case of financial irregularity" had been referred to the police.

Police Scotland was first made aware of the fraud claims in June last year.

The SQA's latest accounts refer to an "instance of suspected financial irregularity" and the 2017-18 report also highlights two cases of suspected financial irregularity which were under investigation internally.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the force had "received reports of possible fraudulent activities linked to a business in Glasgow".

She added: "The circumstances are currently being investigated and no further comment will be made until this is complete."

A spokesman for the SQA said: "A suspected case of financial irregularity has been referred to Police Scotland for investigation.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment further."