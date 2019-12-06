Flooding closes part of West Highland railway line
- 6 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The West Highland railway line has been closed between between Bridge Of Orchy and Crianlarich because of flooding.
The closure affects trains between Glasgow and Fort William. Services to and from Oban are unaffected.
Network Rail said its engineers needed to complete a safety inspection of a bridge in daylight before the line could reopen.
Replacement bus services are operating.