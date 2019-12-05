Boy arrested after Milngavie sex assault on 15-year-old girl
- 5 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by police officers investigating a serious sexual assault on a girl.
The girl, also 15, is reported to have been attacked on Milngavie's Craigdhu Road at about 22:00 on Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.