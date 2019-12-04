Evening Times newspaper rebrands as Glasgow Times

Image caption The newspaper has been rebranded

One of Glasgow's most recognisable newspapers has rebranded itself as the "Glasgow Times".

Formerly the Evening Times, the paper's masthead has been re-designed and will now feature the word "evening" in smaller type.

Founded in 1876, the paper - which claims that "nobody knows Glasgow better" - is published by Newsquest.

According to ABC figures for 2018 the title had a circulation of just over 15,000.

The paper featured a charity campaign for local food banks on its rebranded front page.

It included a paper bag with every copy so readers could fill it up with basic essentials as part of the Count on Us campaign.