Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sharon Goldie appeared at the High Court at Glasgow

A mother has denied neglecting and causing the death of her 13-year-old daughter.

Sharon Goldie, 44, is accused of the culpable homicide of Robyn Goldie at their home in Wishaw, Lanarkshire on 26 July 2018.

Not guilty pleas were entered for Ms Goldie by her defence counsel Marco Guarino at the High Court at Glasgow.

It is alleged that Ms Goldie exposed the teenager "to unnecessary suffering or injury to health".

Prosecutors have claimed Ms Goldie spat on Robyn, failed to provide her with proper food, clothing and heating, and allowed her to drink alcohol and smoke cannabis.

Robyn is said to have been subjected to "unhygienic living conditions", causing her to contract fleas.

Stomach infection

The girl is further alleged to have been locked in the property and that Ms Goldie did not ensure she went to school or had an "adequate sleep pattern".

The charge states Ms Goldie repeatedly failed or stopped Robyn getting suitable medical help or treatment.

The schoolgirl is said to have developed peritonitis, an infection of the stomach, caused by a perforated duodenal ulcer.

Prosecutor Ashlie Edwards QC said: "She was declared dead at her house when medical services were called."

The charges span between 12 July 2017 and the day of Robyn's death.

Ms Goldie was bailed until a further preliminary hearing in January. No trial date has been set.