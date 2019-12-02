Image copyright Google Image caption The alarm was raised on Archerhill Road, Knightswood at 16:45 on Thursday

A man who died in a quad bike accident was travelling with two others on quad bikes when he struck a traffic light in Glasgow, police have said.

David McMillan, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Archerhill Road, Knightswood.

He was riding a blue Yamaha YFM quad bike at the time of the collision at 16:45 on Thursday.

Sgt Kenny Malaney is keen to speak to anyone who saw the group in the build up to the fatal crash.

He said: "We are supporting the man's family at this difficult time.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and we would ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any relevant dashcam footage to contact the police as soon as possible.

"We are also appealing for anyone who may have been in the Knightswood area on Thursday afternoon and saw quad bikes being driven in the nearby streets to get in touch."