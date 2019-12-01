Man in hospital after stabbing on Glasgow street
- 1 December 2019
A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in a Glasgow street.
Police say the 33-year-old was seriously assaulted in Overtown Street, Barrowfield on Saturday at about 17:00.
The injured man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for stab wounds. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.