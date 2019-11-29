Man dies in serious crash on A9 in Highlands
- 29 November 2019
A man has died following a serious crash on the A9 in the Highlands.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of the B9176, near the town of Alness, at about 17:10.
The road has been closed while investigations are carried out and diversions have been set up via the B817 through Alness.
Police Scotland thanked drivers for their patience while inquiries continue.
A man has sadly died after a road traffic collision on A9 with the junction of B9176 #Alness at 5.11pm today (Friday 29 November). Road is still currently closed whilst investigations are being carried out and motorists are thanked for their patience whilst this ongoing. pic.twitter.com/0y9SYTuyo9— Northern Police (@northernPolice) November 29, 2019
