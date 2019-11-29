Woman charged over biker 'hit and run'

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near Alexandra Park

A woman has been charged following an alleged hit-and-run in Glasgow which left a teenager in hospital.

The 18-year-old was thrown from his bike and then hit a Transit van on Alexandra Parade at about 07:45 on Thursday.

Police said the 31-year-old had been charged with road traffic offences and would appear in court at a later date.

The teenager is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary for serious injuries.