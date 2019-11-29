Glasgow & West Scotland

Quad biker dies after crashing into lamppost in Glasgow

  • 29 November 2019

A 27-year-old man has died after his quad bike crashed into a lamppost in a street in Glasgow.

The accident happened on Archerhill Road, Knightswood, at about 16:50 on Thursday.

The emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said the road was closed until 22:15 for a crash investigation.

