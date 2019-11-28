Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near Alexandra Park

A teenage biker is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a hit and run in Glasgow.

The 18-year-old was struck by a car, thrown from his bike and then hit a Transit van on Alexandra Parade, near Alexandra Park, at about 07:45.

Police, who are appealing for witnesses, want to trace the driver of a white BMW 1 series who failed to stop at the crash and drove towards the M8.

The teenager is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

PC William Allan said: "A teenager has been seriously injured as a result of this road collision and we are looking to trace the driver who failed to stop.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed this or anyone that may have dashcam footage to help track down the driver of the white BMW car.