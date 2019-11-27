Image copyright Press Team Image caption Frank Cairney was convicted of nine charges of abusing young footballers in December 2018

Former Celtic Boys Club manager Frank Cairney has been cleared of a sex attack on a teenage boy because of a failure to reveal his crimes of dishonesty ahead of the trial.

Cairney was jailed for four years after he was convicted of nine charges of abusing young footballers in the 1980s.

But his lawyers appealed on the grounds prosecutors did not disclose the alleged victim's previous conviction.

Cairney's conviction was quashed and his sentence was reduced by a year.

Solicitor advocate Simon Collins told the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh knowledge of the man's previous offending could have assisted the defence case.

'Outmoded'

But because defence lawyers did not know the man's previous convictions, they were unable to cross-examine him to ascertain whether his evidence against Cairney was reliable.

Prosecutors in Scotland said they could not provide data on the man's English convictions because they did not have automatic access to the Police National Computer. They said that they could only access the PNC by gaining permission from the police.

Appeal judges Lord Carloway, Lord Drummond Young and Lord Turnbull, agreed with the submissions made by lawyers for Cairney, 84, of Viewpark, North Lanarkshire.

In the judgement, Lord Carloway, Scotland's most senior judge, wrote that more needed to be done in order for defence lawyers to know about a witness's criminal past.

He also described the notion that the Crown must be in physical possession of the information as "outmoded".

'Surprising'

Lord Carloway added: "The court considers that the failure to disclose the convictions, which the Crown could have accessed quite easily, has resulted in a miscarriage of justice."

The alleged victim of the charge being appealed had said he was 15 when he was abused by Cairney in 1974.

But following Cairney's trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court it was discovered the victim had acquired previous convictions in England, including obtaining property by deception.

In the judgement, Lord Carloway said that more should have been done to disclose the English convictions.

He added: "It is surprising that in a prosecution of the nature under consideration, the police themselves did not forward a note of the complainer's criminal records when reporting the case to the procurator fiscal.

"It is equally surprising that the prosecutor fiscal did not forward this information when seeking Crown Counsel's instructions on whether to prosecute and on what charges."