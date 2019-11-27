Image copyright @MonicaLennon7 Image caption Local MSP Monica Lennon tweeted a picture of the temporary facility at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride

A hospital is setting up a temporary operating theatre in its car park as part of an upgrade programme.

The facility at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, is expected to be active from January until the summer.

It has been erected while work, due to last 26 weeks, takes place to upgrade a theatre inside the hospital.

But the move, which is part of a long-standing renovation plan, has been criticised by Labour and the Lib Dems.

NHS Lanarkshire confirmed work was ongoing to finalise how the facility would function once operational.

'Alternative theatre'

Russell Coulthard, director of hospital services, said: "To allow us to carry out this work, and ensure there is no impact on patient services, it is essential that we have an alternative theatre.

"As such, we are commissioning a temporary theatre facility situated by the main hospital building.

"This is a fully functioning, modern, operating theatre which adheres to national infection prevention and control guidelines."

Image copyright @MonicaLennon7 Image caption Ms Lennon, who is also Labour's health spokeswoman, visited the hospital on Wednesday

Mr Coulthard said similar temporary theatre units were currently in operation across the UK.

The health board could not provide details of what operations would be carried out in the temporary theatre or how patients would be taken to and from the building.

Labour's health spokeswoman Monica Lennon, who is also the local MSP, visited the site on Tuesday and tweeted: "The NHS in Scotland is being propped up by temporary buildings."

Lib Dem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "I will be asking serious questions about how fit-for-purpose what looks like shipping containers are, in terms of hygiene, durability and light provision."

The Scottish government have been approached for comment.