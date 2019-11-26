Image copyright Google Image caption Castle Avenue in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire where a car mounted the pavement and hit a tree

A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital after the car he was travelling in crashed into a tree.

The accident happened in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, at about 21:40 on Monday.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was a passenger in a Seat Ibiza, which lost control, mounted the pavement and hit a tree on Castle Avenue.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where his condition has been described as critical but stable.

The 17-year-old driver was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital to be checked over.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash which took place near the junction with Regents Gate.

Sgt Andy Currie, of Police Scotland, said: "Anyone driving on Castle Avenue around the time the crash, or anyone with dashcam should contact us in case they have information that will assist our ongoing investigation.

"I am particularly keen to speak to the driver of a white BMW who was driving on this road at the time of the crash."