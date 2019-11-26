Image copyright Google Image caption The bus stop on Kinfauns Drive where a man was found with "serious" injuries.

A man has been stabbed in an early morning attack in Drumchapel, police have said.

The 20-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition is described as "serious."

Officers were called at 05:50 and found the man lying injured at a bus stop on Kinfauns Drive near Goyle Avenue.

Police, who are appealing for witnesses, do not believe the man was attacked at the bus stop.

Det Sgt Scott Brockie, of Drumchapel police station, said: "We are carrying out inquiries in the local area to establish the exact circumstances and where it took place.

"Kinfauns Drive is a busy main thoroughfare, and I would ask anyone who was in this area this morning who witnessed any assault take place, or who has any information on the circumstances surrounding this incident to contact Drumchapel Police Station."