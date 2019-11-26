Image copyright Scott family Image caption Megan Scott was hit on a pedestrian crossing

A driver accused of killing a 15-year-old girl on a pedestrian crossing was doing 46mph before the impact, a police traffic officer has told a court.

PC John Houston was giving evidence at the trial of Kieran Kennedy, 20, from Chapelton, South Lanarkshire.

Mr Kennedy denies causing the death of Megan Scott by dangerous driving in October 2017.

He is accused of driving through a red light in the outside lane of the A749 Kingsway in East Kilbride.

Prosecutor Chris McKenna asked PC Houston: "Did you attempt to calculate the speed of the black Volkswagen Sirocco?"

The witness replied: "Yes. As it came towards the crossing it was 46mph."

Reaction time

The High Court in Glasgow was told by the officer that the Sirocco reached this speed after coming onto the dual carriageway from a slip road and travelling 90 metres.

PC Houston was asked how he would describe a speed of 46mph and replied: "It was dangerous for the conditions at the time. A speed of half that would be more appropriate."

The police officer said that when Mr Kennedy's car struck Megan, the traffic lights were at red.

Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene

CCTV footage showed that Mr Kennedy's car only begun braking when the traffic lights changed from amber.

Defence QC John Scullion asked PC Houston: "What's the reaction time of the average driver," and he replied: "We use a figure of between one and two seconds."

Mr Scullion then asked: "We have heard the time between the amber light and the red light is three seconds. On the face of it, the driver was reacting when the lights were at amber?" PC Houston said: "Potentially, yes."

Mobile phone

The QC said: "The entire incident was over in four seconds, and one second before the girl was struck the lights turned to red? " The witness replied: "Yes."

The court has previously heard that Megan was on her mobile phone and wearing headphones as she crossed the dual carriageway.

The trial before judge Lord Armstrong continues.