Glasgow & West Scotland

Workman taken to hospital after trench collapse

  • 25 November 2019

A workman has been taken to hospital after he was injured when a trench collapsed in the west end of Glasgow.

Police said the alarm was raised at about 14:45 on Monday following the accident on Belhaven Terrace in Hyndland.

A force spokeswoman said the man was taken to hospital but no details about his condition have been released.

