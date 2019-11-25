Image copyright Scott family Image caption Megan Scott died after being hit by Kieran Kennedy's car on a pedestrian crossing

A trial has heard a teenager who was knocked down and killed on a pedestrian crossing may have been on her phone.

Kieran Kennedy, 20, denies causing the death of 15-year-old Megan Scott by dangerous driving in October 2017.

He is accused of driving through a red light in the outside lane of the A749 Kingsway in East Kilbride.

He is charged with driving excessively for the conditions, accelerating and failing to brake at a crossing and failing to stop at a red light.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr Kennedy struck the schoolgirl one second after the traffic lights changed from amber to red.

A police officer also gave evidence to say that when Megan was struck by the car the light for pedestrians was still at red.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of the incident collected from buses, an ambulance, a nearby McDonald's and a Premier Inn.

The incident happened at about 17:46 on 18 October 2017.

'Dent on the bonnet'

Traffic officer Gavin Malloy told the court he was at the scene within minutes.

PC Malloy said: "The light was red when he went through the traffic light. A pedestrian comes into view and is struck on the crossing."

He was then asked by Mr McKenna: "Did he brake when the lights were at amber," and the police officer replied: "No."

Defence QC John Scullion asked PC Malloy if Megan appeared to be holding something to the right hand side of her face and he said: "It appears to be a mobile phone."

Mr Scullion then asked: "The car driven by Kieran Kennedy struck Megan Scott one second after the lights changed from amber to red is that correct," and he said: "Yes."

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Kingsway in East Kilbride

The police officer agreed with the QC that Megan did not appear to look right or react in any way to cars travelling in lane two.

He also agreed that at the point when she was struck by the car the light for pedestrians was still at red.

The defence QC then said: "The light for pedestrians changed to green around five seconds after she entered the roadway and four seconds after she had been hit by the car," and PC Malloy replied: "Yes."

Mr Scullion added: "The CCTV footage shows that the brake lights on the Volkswagen went on when the lights turned to red and one second later his car collided with Megan Scott causing her death," and the police officer replied: "Yes."

Karen Hurton, 52, then told the trial she saw a young girl thrown into the air when a car hit her.

The witness was sitting in the inside lane in stationary traffic. She told the court a girl crossed the road in front of her "on her phone".

Mrs Hurton claimed the lights were at red and added: "She was thrown in the air forwards. She hit a bus and dropped to the ground."

The trial before Lord Armstrong continues.