Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Bobbi McCrory has not been seen since Sunday afternoon

A Lanarkshire teenager is missing after going out for a run and not returning home.

Bobby McCrory, 14. left her home in the Kirkwood area of Coatbridge at about 16:30 on Sunday.

But she did not come home and has not been seen since. Her family said they were unaware if she was planning to stay out overnight.

Police are asking for the public's help to track her movements from Sunday afternoon.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Bobbi since she left her home.

'Not like her'

She is described as being white, 5'3" tall, with pale skin and freckles. She is of medium build with long mousy brown hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing black sports leggings, a bright orange hooded jumper and a red waterproof jacket.

Police have asked anyone who has seen Bobbi to get in touch.

Insp Gail Struthers from Motherwell police office said: "We have been speaking to her family who say that her being out of touch for this time is not like her, hence the cause for their concern. We all just want to know that Bobbi is safe and well."

"It is hoped that someone will have observed Bobbi in the area."