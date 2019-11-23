Image copyright Mary McCool Image caption Two suspects were seen "running off" after the attack

A man has been stabbed in a Morrisons car park in North Lanarkshire.

Police were called to the scene of the attack on John Street, Bellshill, at about 22:00 on Friday.

The 37-year-old was taken to hospital with "serious" stab wounds. Two suspects were seen "running off", police were told.

Officers have since issued an appeal for witnesses, particularly one onlooker who was standing outside a nearby pub.

Det Con Peter King, from Wishaw CID, said: "This incident has resulted in a man sustaining serious injuries and it is vital that we trace the persons responsible.

"I'd like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have seen the two suspects running off afterwards.

"In particular I'd like to speak to a man who was seen sitting on a wall at the bus stop across from the New Alhambra Bar on Motherwell Road, Bellshill, at the time the attack took place."