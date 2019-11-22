Image copyright Scott family Image caption Megan Scott died after being hit by Kieran Kennedys car on a pedestrian crossing

A 20-year-old man has gone on trial accused of causing the death of a 15-year-old girl by dangerous driving.

Megan Scott was hit by Kieran Kennedy's car while walking across a pedestrian crossing.

The incident happened on the A749 Kingsway, East Kilbride, on 18 October 2017.

Mr Kennedy denies driving excessively for the conditions, accelerating and failing to brake at a crossing and failing to stop at a red light.

At the High Court in Glasgow PC Helen Howie said she was approached by Mr Kennedy at the accident scene who told her he was the driver.

"He said he had struck the female, but he hadn't been speeding," she said.

The incident happened on Kingsway in East Kilbride

She told prosecutor Chris McKenna there was damage to the vehicle, including the windscreen.

She said: "He kept asking if he had killed her. He was upset."

The court was told that Kennedy, from Chapelton, South Lanarkshire, took a roadside breath test which was negative.

PC Howie told defence QC John Scullion she could not recall Mr Kennedy saying he had not seen the teenager but agreed that she had written this in her notes at the time.

She said the driver was "distraught, shaking and crying" and she thought he was suffering from shock.

The trial, before judge Lord Armstrong, continues.