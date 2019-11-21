Girl hit by car before Christmas lights switch on

Image caption The road was closed for more than two hours after the accident

A girl was knocked down by a car just minutes before a North Ayrshire town's Christmas lights were switched on.

Police said the pedestrian was injured on Lauchlan Way, Kilwinning, at about 18:55.

She was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock but her condition is unknown. The victim's age has not been released.

A force spokesman said the road was closed for more than two hours and finally reopened at 21:15.

The Kilwinning Christmas lights were switched on at 19:00 on nearby Main Street.