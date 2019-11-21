Girl hit by car before Christmas lights switch on
- 21 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A girl was knocked down by a car just minutes before a North Ayrshire town's Christmas lights were switched on.
Police said the pedestrian was injured on Lauchlan Way, Kilwinning, at about 18:55.
She was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock but her condition is unknown. The victim's age has not been released.
A force spokesman said the road was closed for more than two hours and finally reopened at 21:15.
The Kilwinning Christmas lights were switched on at 19:00 on nearby Main Street.