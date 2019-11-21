Man in court over university sex attacks

Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged attacks happened near Glasgow University

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with three alleged sex attacks in the west end of Glasgow.

Parvinder Singh, from Glasgow, has been charged under the Sexual Offences Act.

He made no plea when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear again within eight days.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that they were investigating a number of sexual assaults near the University of Glasgow campus between 17 and 31 October.

A university spokesman said security patrols had been increased and lighting improved on campus.

Det Insp Suzanne McNulty of the Public Protection Unit in Govan said police would continue to liaise with the university and the local community.