Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Anthony Smith was banned from attending UK football matches for three years

A Celtic fan who invaded the pitch with a two-year-old boy to celebrate a goal against Rangers has been banned from UK football matches for three years.

Anthony Smith, 32, was also ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work for his actions during Celtic's 2-1 derby win at Parkhead in March.

Smith ran onto the pitch holding the child in his arms, took out his phone to take pictures and waved his arms

He previously admitted committing a breach of the peace.

Smith returned to Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday for sentencing.

Sheriff Mays told him: "The nature of your conduct could have caused significant trouble at an Old Firm match and there was lack of concern for the child.

"The court cannot tolerate that behaviour at football matches.

"I can deal with this as an alternative to a custodial sentence, just."

The court heard Smith leapt over an advertising board with the child in his arms to join fans on the pitch after French striker Odsonne Edouard scored the opening goal.

'Stupid'

Prosecutor Graham Macdonald said: "He waved his arms around and took photos.

"He took a selfie with himself and the child."

Gary Miller, defending told the court his client as on the pitch for a minute and was one of between 40 and 50 fans.

He added: "Mr Smith accepts it was a stupid thing to do and attracted negative media at the time.

"It wasn't the wisest move to take a two-year-old to a derby match.

"This is something he intends to learn from and is something he will never do in future."

Smith, from the Parkhead area of Glasgow, was acquitted of a charge of causing the child unnecessary suffering or injury to health.