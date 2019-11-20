Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Humane Society boats patrol the River Clyde in Glasgow

Burglars who broke into Glasgow Humane Society stole the fuel from its lifeboats.

The life-saving organisation, based at Glasgow Green has patrolled and protected people along the River Clyde since 1790.

Police Scotland confirmed an incident had been reported.

The society tweeted about the break-in which took place on Tuesday night, saying: "To our unwelcome visitors last night, please don't break in again."

The tweet continued: "It's not very nice and stealing fuel from lifeboats is pretty scummy. Thanks for leaving the crowbar behind (hopefully with your fingerprints all over it), we're sure @policescotland will find that very useful!"

Glasgow councillor Eva Bolander called the incident "both sad and shocking"

She said: "You are a life-saving service for all users of the river and nearby areas. If anyone don't know how important, think how it would be to have a personal reason to thank you."

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We received a report of an attempted break-in premises at Glasgow Green which happened sometime overnight between Tuesday 19 November and the morning of Wednesday 20 November.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police."