Timeline: The trials of Scotland's super hospital

Image copyright NHS GGC Image caption The £842m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital began taking patients in April

When it opened four years ago Scotland's "super hospital" was hailed as one of the world's most advanced healthcare facilities. But since then the £842m Glasgow complex - made up of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) and the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) - has often made headlines for the wrong reasons.

2015

27 April: The QEUH, nicknamed the "Death Star" due to its imposing 14-storey star-shaped design opens its doors to patients.

26 May: Claims emerge that the new hospital was in chaos after just four weeks. One woman told the BBC it was like "a war zone" over the bank holiday weekend and her terminally-ill husband had to wait eight hours to be admitted. NHSGGC apologised and said it was undertaking the largest ever hospital migration in the UK.

16 June: It was announced government trouble-shooters were being sent to the hospital to help improve A&E waiting times. Latest figures showed the QEUH was the worst-performing in Scotland for patient waiting times. Just 78.3% were seen and treated within four hours, well below the 95% target.

3 July: The Queen officially opens the hospitals and the Queen Elizabeth Teaching and Learning Centre. The 1,667-bed facility, which was built on the site of Southern General, is one of the largest acute hospitals in the UK. It incorporates two A&E departments - one for adults and one for children - a maternity hospital and state-of-the-art laboratory services.

20 October: A&E waiting times at Scotland's newest hospital were found to be below all other casualty units. Just 82.9% of patients at the QEUH were dealt within four hours. This was an improvement on the previous week's figure of 77.2%, a record low for the hospital.

3 November: A baby died in a maternity unit linked to the new RHC after becoming infected with harmful bacteria. The baby, who contracted Serratia marcescens, was premature and had "existing complex medical problems". The bacteria were also present in five other babies in the maternity unit, and seven who had left hospital, but none gave cause for concern.

6 November: An investigation was launched after an elderly man died on a trolley at Scotland's new £842m hospital following a six-hour wait for treatment. The Daily Record said the patient suffered cardiac arrest in a corridor at the Immediate Assessment Unit of the QEUH. NHSGGC said a review of the patient's treatment was being carried out. It said the assessment unit had been "under pressure" when the man attended.

18 November: A patient assessment unit at the hospital had to be expanded because it was too small to cope with demand. The Immediate Assessment Unit (IAU) handles patients referred by a doctor. NHSGGC said it had been "seeing significantly more patients than was projected".

2016

20 December: Scotland's largest hospital recorded its worst ever A&E waiting times. Just under 76% of A&E patients at the QEUH in Glasgow were treated within four hours in the week ending 11 December. The Scottish government's target is for 95% to be seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged. Ministers said an increase in demand had affected waiting times.

2017

29 March: Patient equipment contaminated by blood and faeces was found during an inspection of the QEUH. The Healthcare Environment Inspectorate raised "significant concerns" after unannounced visits to the hospital. Inspectors also found dust and body fluids on patient trolleys and mattresses.

24 April: An NHS director apologised to patients who had experienced problems at the QEUH, which consistently had some of the poorest waiting time figures for A&E in Scotland. Concerns were also raised about workload pressures and the number of operations cancelled because of a shortage of beds. Dr Jennifer Armstrong acknowledged the problems were "unacceptable" but said the hospital was performing some of the most advanced medical treatments in the world.

10 August: NHSGGC announced cladding similar to that used in Grenfell Tower is to be removed from the QEUH and the RHC. The health board said "forensic checks" had identified material similar to, but not the same as, that used in the London building which was devastated by a fire which claimed 72 lives. The board said the cladding would be removed as a "precautionary measure".

2018

4 January: The health board apologised to patients for lengthy waits at hospital A&E departments over the festive period. The QEUH had to cancel 14 operations on a single day due to winter pressures from flu, respiratory infections and norovirus.

12 February: NHSGGC confirmed taxpayers will foot the £6m bill for replacing cladding panels on the two new hospitals. Health chiefs said the Scottish government would fund the works.

16 March: It emerged three children were being treated for infections that may be linked to bacteria in the water supply. NHSGGC launched an investigation after the microorganisms were discovered at the RHC. Health officials said the bacteria could pose harm to patients with "compromised" immunity.

5 June: Bacteria was found at two wards at the RHC during drain testing. The board announced patients would be temporarily moved to another room until the work is completed.

9 August: An investigation was launched after a panel fell from the 10th floor of the QEUH. It was understood it shattered near the front entrance but no-one was injured.

28 August: Safety netting was erected around the hospital in response to the panel incident. The health board said an investigation proved inconclusive. Reports claimed panels have fallen from the building on at least three occasions since it opened.

18 September: Child cancer patients at the RHC in Glasgow were moved from two wards due to problems with the water supply. For the first six months of the year a number of patients in wards 2A and 2B were affected by bacteraemia. NHSGGC said extensive work was carried out on the taps in the wards. But in recent weeks six new cases were reported and an incident management team was appointed.

21 November: It was announced the RHC was to be without running water following a bacteria scare. NHSGGC said the supply will be shut off on 22 November between midnight and 04:00. A second shutdown to allow chlorine dioxide dosing will take place for the same period on 29 November. Patients will be able to use commodes and portable toilets while hand gel and bottled water will also be provided.

6 December: The RHC said work to resolve problems with bacteria in the water in two cancer wards had been completed. Four child cancer patients were moved to an adult ward in the adjoining QEUH when the problems were discovered. The other 18 patients from ward 2A and the outpatients who attended ward 2B were switched to another ward in the QEUH. It followed several new cases of patients being affected by bacteraemia.

2019

19 January: Two patients died after contracting a fungal infection caused by pigeon droppings at the QEUH. The health board said an elderly patient died but from an unrelated cause. Another infected patient has also died but the factors contributing to the death are still being investigated. A non-public room, thought to contain machinery, was identified as a likely source.

20 January: A former health secretary called for an inquiry into the deaths of two patients after they contracted an infection caused by pigeon droppings. Alex Neil's comments came as it emerged the problem at the QEUH was reported in December. NHSGGC said an elderly patient died but from an unrelated cause. The factors contributing to the other death are still being investigated.

22 January: It is confirmed an infection linked to pigeon droppings was a "contributing factor" in the death of a child at a Glasgow hospital. Health secretary Jeane Freeman ordered a review of the design of the QEUH after the deaths of two patients. The hospital has put infection control measures in place, and officials insist it is safe for patients and visitors.

25 January: It was announced prosecutors are investigating the death of a 10-year-old patient after he contracted an infection linked to pigeon droppings. The child was one of two patients who died at the hospital but the second death was not connected to the infection.

27 January: A patient at the QEUH is seriously ill after contracting a fungal infection. Ms Freeman said the patient was one of two affected by the infection, related to mucor mould. It follows the death of a 10-year-old boy who contracted the cryptococcus infection, related to pigeon droppings. The health secretary has ordered a review to investigate how the building's design, handover and maintenance contributed to effective infection control.

29 January: It emerged prosecutors are now investigating the deaths of two patients after they contracted an infection connected to pigeon droppings at a Glasgow hospital. The Crown Office confirmed it was looking into the death of a 73-year-old woman at the QEUH earlier in the month. The second death was initially said not to be connected to the infection.

12 February: A Holyrood committee is to examine hospital safety following the deaths of two patients from an infection linked to pigeon droppings. The health committee inquiry comes in the wake of the deaths at the QEUH. The patients died after contracting a fungal infection linked to the droppings. They included a 10-year-old boy who died in December after contracting the Crypotococcus infection.

22 February: An investigation into the water supply at the QEUH found "widespread contamination", it has been confirmed. The probe was launched after an infection outbreak in two cancer wards at the neighbouring RHC last year. A report by Health Protection Scotland says contamination was found in taps and drains at both hospitals. It said work to fix the problem was ongoing. A total of 23 children contracted bloodstream infections in the cancer wards between January and September last year.

8 March: A report found some areas of Scotland's biggest hospital cannot be cleaned properly because they are awaiting repair work. The inspection was ordered after patients became infected with a fungus linked to pigeon faeces. The report found 300 repair jobs were waiting to be done, but there was no evidence of a plan to complete them. It also said the emergency department had not been properly cleaned.

14 March: It was announced prosecutors are investigating the death of a third patient at the hospital. Mito Kaur, 63, was one of two patients affected by a fungal infection, Mucor. Ms Kaur was admitted to the hospital on 7 January and died a day before her 64th birthday. The Crown Office confirmed it was aware of the death of Ms Kaur and has instructed Police Scotland to carry out inquiries. Lawyer Aamer Anwar, who is representing Ms Kaur's family, called for a full independent investigation to take place.

19 March: Communication between infection control nurses and maintenance staff at a Glasgow hospital hit by a series of outbreaks was "not particularly great". MSPs were also told a "backlog" of repairs had built up and that there were issues with communication about the work.

4 August: A ward was closed to new admissions at the QEUH after three young patients contracted infections. Children had been moved there from the neighbouring Royal Hospital for Children. Work is being carried on its water supply and air quality systems. NHSGGC said, however, there was "nothing to link the infections" to practices or the environment of the QEUH ward. Outpatients and day cases are being dealt with as normal. The decision to halt admissions was taken after the two most recent infection cases were detected.

17 September: A public inquiry will be held to examine safety and wellbeing issues at the new children's hospital in Edinburgh and the QEUH. The inquiry will determine how vital issues relating to ventilation and other key building systems occurred. It will also look at how to avoid mistakes in future projects.

14 November: The health secretary says she knew in September a child had died after contracting an infection possibly linked to water at Glasgow's largest hospital, but did not make it public. Ms Freeman learned in September that the patient had died after contracting an infection in a cancer ward in 2017. She told BBC Scotland she acted on the information but chose to maintain patient confidentiality. Labour MSP Anas Sarwar described the situation as a "cover-up".

15 November: The mother of a 10-year-old girl who died at a Glasgow children's hospital claims she was "let down and lied to" by health officials. Milly Main contracted an infection in 2017 while recovering from leukaemia at the Royal Hospital for Children. Her mother Kimberley Darroch told the BBC she was "100%" certain contaminated water caused the fatal infection. NHSGGC insisted the source of the infection cannot be determined.

17 November: It emerged a three-year-old boy's death in the RHC has been investigated by police. The Crown Office confirmed the child died on 9 August 2017. NHSGGC said they had fully investigated and shared their findings with the boy's family.

18 November: Scotland's health secretary has refused to rule out government intervention at the under-fire health board. The health board later said it is "truly sorry" for the distress caused to parents following the deaths of two children.

19 November: Ms Freeman told Holyrood's health and sport committee an independent review examining water contamination and other problems at Glasgow's largest hospital will be published in the spring.