Image copyright Google/Police Scotland Image caption Helen Maider went missing on Tuesday morning in Bishopbriggs

Police searching for an 89-year-old woman missing in East Dunbartonshire have found a body.

Helen Maider was last seen at about 06:00 on Tuesday at the junction of Balmuildy Road and Stirling Drive in Bishopbriggs.

Officers mounted a search for the pensioner, who had started to have issues with her memory.

Although the 89-year-old walked every day, her family became concerned due to low temperatures.

Police confirmed a body had been found and that formal identification had yet to take place.

They said Mrs Maider's family has been informed of the discovery. The death is not being treated as suspicious.