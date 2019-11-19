Man arrested on gun charges after organised crime raid in Ayrshire
- 19 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 41-year-old man has been arrested on firearms charges after police investigating organised crime carried out a raid in East Ayrshire.
Police Scotland officers working alongside the National Crime Agency searched a property in Muirkirk on Thursday 14 November.
The arrested man was later released on an undertaking to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday 9 December.
Police said there was no ongoing threat to the local or wider community.