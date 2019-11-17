Image copyright @Andy74213051 Image caption Several police vehicles attended Stronsay Court in response to the incident

A man who confronted an intruder in his home in North Ayrshire has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the property on Stronsay Court in Irvine at about 11:15 following reports of the disturbance.

The injured man, understood to be in his 60s, was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where his condition was described as serious but stable.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said he been taken to the same hospital for assessment.