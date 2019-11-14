Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Ramsay Stevenson (left) was driving the car when it crashed last October. Passenger Cameron Donaldson (right) died eight days later in hospital

A learner driver who had taken a cocktail of drugs killed a friend following a high speed police chase.

Ramsay Stevenson, 21, crashed his Vauxhall Meriva in Baillieston, Glasgow, after being pursued for around six miles.

Passenger Cameron Donaldson, 20, died eight days after the crash which happened at about 01:30 on 1 October last year.

Stevenson admitted a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

A judge heard how the 21-year-old left the scene and was later found hiding in a garden.

Drugs

Stevenson, who was already on bail for driving offences, had taken amphetamine, ecstasy and etizolam drugs before getting behind the wheel.

The provisional licence holder will be sentenced in the New Year.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how police spotted Stevenson driving out of a Tesco car park in the city's Shettleston.

A check revealed he was not insured and the Vauxhall had been declared off-road.

Officers ordered to Stevenson to pull in.

Prosecutor Lynsey MacDonald said: "He did not stop and instead accelerated away."

As police went after him, Stevenson reached speeds of up to 90mph.

The chase went into nearby Springboig then onto the A8 in Baillieston as officers were then ordered to give up.

'Ran away'

Miss MacDonald said Stevenson lost control and the car collided with a tree before coming to a halt.

Front seat passenger Pauline McDowell, 27, was trapped in the car with factory worker Cameron slumped in the back.

But the prosecutor added: "Stevenson got out of the car and ran away.

"He was initially chased (by police), but he got away. He was later found hiding under a tree in a garden."

Stevenson was held and denied being the driver of the Vauxhall.

His friends were rushed to hospital.

Mr Donaldson, from Easterhouse, was initially found to have massive internal injuries. He eventually suffered a brain injury and died eight days later.

'Caring boy'

Ms McDowall had bleeding on the brain as well as fractures but was able to leave hospital around a fortnight after the crash.

The court heard Stevenson suffered a ruptured liver. It was during blood tests that the drugs were found in his system.

It could not be said exactly when the substances were taken.

Lord Matthews remanded Stevenson in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.

After his death, Cameron's mum Caroline Kelly paid tribute to her "fun loving and caring boy".

She added: "My heart is broken and he will be very sadly missed by everyone. Goodnight my boy. I'll love you always and forever."