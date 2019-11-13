Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Oskars Rancevs will be returned to the State Hospital at Carstairs for further treatment

A man who killed two neighbours in a row over rubbish bins has been cleared on mental health grounds.

Oskars Rancevs, 33, was found not guilty of murdering ex-SAS soldier Martyn Smith, 73, and killing 75-year-old John Whyte last October.

Judge Lady Rae acquitted him and sent him to the State Hospital at Carstairs on an interim compulsion order.

The court had heard Rancevs told police after the attacks: "This is the best day I've ever had."

Prosecutor Derick Nelson said his client was a professional dancer.

The court heard he had appeared on a reality television dancing programme and also worked as a dancer on transatlantic cruises but began to suffer from episodes of mental illness.

He came to the UK with his family from his native Latvia in 2015 and found accommodation at Columba Court.

In the lead-up to the killings, a number of people expressed concerns about Rancevs after he behaved erratically in a church, a pub and at a cinema.

His step-feather Stephen Paterson, who was out of the country at the time, contacted the local mental health services and the police to express his concerns.

The court heard that Mr Smith had previously complained about Rancevs putting the wrong rubbish in the bin.

At 09:30 on 1 October last year, Rancevs approached Mr Smith as he stood outside the block of flats talking to Mr Whyte.

Violent attack

He began to throw rubbish from a bin bag at Mr Smith, then walked away before turning back and pushing him on the chest three times.

Mr Smith fell to the ground and as he tried to get back up, Rancevs, who is 6ft 1in tall and of muscular build, kicked him on the head, and then jumped on his chest with both feet.

As Mr Smith tried to crawl away on his hands and knees, Rancevs kicked him on the back and then grabbed him by his coat and dragged him downhill and placed him between two parked cars.

He then climbed on to the bonnet of one of the cars and jumped on top of Mr Smith.

Rancevs then he went away and came back with a laundry basket filled with rubbish and poured it over Mr Smith.

The court heard that the violent attack was captured on mobile phone by another neighbour but the images were not shown in court.

999 call

Rancevs also kicked Mr Whyte on the stomach twice. He dialled 999 and went back into his flat.

Mr Nelson said: "Once he was in his flat, the conversation with the operator carried on briefly, until she could hear the sound of what appeared to be gurgling and heavy breathing.

"She remained on the line for some time afterwards, but did not receive any further response.

"It appears that although a message was relayed to police that a Mr Whyte had called to report an ongoing assault, the officers on the scene remained unaware of the condition of Mr Whyte or how the call from him had ended."

Stress

The court heard that it was not until 20:10 that police forced entry to his house after not being able to contact him by phone.

They found him dead on a couch with his mobile phone clutched in his hand.

Mr Smith died from blunt force trauma and had multiple rib fractures and a fractured sternum.

The injuries were consistent with him having been kicked, stamped and jumped on.

There was no evidence of defensive injuries, which suggested that Mr Smith was unconscious for most of the attack.

Mr Whyte, who had long-standing heart disease and high blood pressure, died from cardiac arrest caused by stress.

Mr Nelson said: "Pathologists found it reasonable to assume that the stress of seeing another person being assaulted, combined with being kicked in the stomach himself, precipitated cardia arrhythmia and subsequent cardia arrest."

'Very tragic case'

The prosecutor added: "As he was led away from his flat, the accused told police: 'This is the best day I've ever had.'

"At Oban police station, he stated he was having 'the best birthday ever,' and began tap dancing."

Psychiatrists believe Rancevs was suffering from bipolar affective disorder with a manic episode.

Lady Rae said: "This is a very tragic case.

"The prosecution has accepted a plea of not guilty on the basis the accused was suffering from a mental disorder to such a degree he was unable to realise the nature of the wrongfulness of his actions.

"It is clear from the reports that at the time Mr Rancevs was very seriously mentally ill."

Rancevs will be detained meantime at the State Hospital and the case will call again in February.