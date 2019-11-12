Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Norma Dorran will be sentenced later this month but she will not be disqualified from driving

A bus driver who hit other vehicles and then smashed into a garden wall has admitted careless driving, despite claims her brakes were faulty.

Norma Dorran, 62, failed to stop at a red light in Cardonald, Glasgow, last December.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard evidence a problem had been reported with the number 9 First Bus two days before the collision.

But Dorran tendered a guilty plea and will be sentenced later this month.

The incident, which was captured on camera by passers-by, caused major delays on the city's busy Paisley Road West.

'Spun round'

The court heard Dorran, of Lambhill, was driving towards a traffic queue when her coach did not stop and struck a van.

Dorran then made a right turn "at speed" before going through the pedestrian crossing and hitting more vehicles.

Prosecutor Graham Macdonald said: "One of the cars was struck by such a force that it spun round on the road.

"The bus continued and then went through a garden wall of a property where it came to rest."

Image copyright Matt Smith Image caption The bus came to rest in a garden after striking a wall

Some people involved were taken to hospital as a precaution but there were no injuries.

After being arrested, Dorran said there had been "crackling" on her brakes when she tried to come to a halt.

She told police: "The bus wouldn't stop. I didn't understand why it didn't do anything.

"I did the same shift the day before and there were no issues but it was a different bus."

The vehicle was examined and the brakes were found to be "functioning fully."

But, Mr Macdonald added: "We have information that a complaint had been made by other bus drivers about the brakes prior (to the incident).

"The brakes were fully functional and had been working in the morning when she drove the bus."

'Unusual case'

Phil Cohen, defending, told the court that the crash was an "unusual case."

He added: "Two days before the incident, one of her colleagues was driving the bus and reported a fault on the air pressure of the brakes.

"The company claimed it did checks."

Mr Cohen claimed that Dorran "panicked" and was given no training on what to do in such a scenario.

He said the correct course of action would have been to "pull the hand brake and turn off the engine".

The court heard Dorran had been a bus driver for 15 years without incident.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie told Dorran: "The circumstances are very unusual. I will have a think about the appropriate way to deal with this.

"I will put your mind at ease and tell you I will not disqualify you."