Image copyright Romano Lav Image caption The memorial was located in Queen's Park in Govanhill

A Holocaust memorial has been desecrated by vandals in the south side of Glasgow, prompting outrage in the community.

The rose tree and plaque, located in Queen's Park, Govanhill, was organised by charity Romano Lav - a group which works for the inclusion of Roma people.

It was planted on on 2 August to mark the Roma Genocide Memorial Day.

Charity leaders said they were "disgusted", while police said they would investigate the matter.

Image copyright Romano Lav

The plaque was dedicated to "all of those Roma who were murdered during the Holocaust".

It is believed to be the first formal installation to remember Roma in Glasgow and in Scotland.

Govanhill not only has the highest population of Roma in Scotland, but also one of the country's most diverse populations.

'Hateful act'

A spokesperson for Romano Lav posted online: "It appears that over the weekend, our young people's genocide memorial has been violently destroyed.

"We at Romano Lav are disgusted by this act of vandalism. We will not tolerate racism, intimidation, or intolerance directed towards our Roma communities, or indeed towards anyone else.

"Roma Genocide Memorial Day is about remembrance, but it is also about resistance. That this hateful act occurred at all underscores the need for this memorial.

"We will continue to honour the memory of those who lost their lives during the Holocaust, whilst fighting against the racism that marks our contemporary political moment, and that is a scourge on our society and communities."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers are aware through posts on social media and will be approaching those concerned."

The charity said it would restore the memorial.