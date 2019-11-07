'Celtic fans' stabbed by masked men in Rome

Image caption The attack happened outside the Flann O'Brien bar

Two men, believed to be Celtic fans, are in hospital after being stabbed by masked men outside a bar in Rome.

The pair had been drinking in the Flann O'Brien pub ahead of Thursday's Europa League match against Lazio.

Both men are understood to have been stabbed in the leg but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Tensions were high after warnings that Lazio fans wanted revenge for a banner unfurled by Celtic fans at a match in Glasgow earlier this month.

The banner showed the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini hanging upside down. An investigation is ongoing.