Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Robert Taylor died after being hit by a car near Kilbirnie on Monday

Police have named a man who died in a serious crash in North Ayrshire on Monday.

Officers had asked for the public's help to identify a man who was hit by a silver Toyota Yaris on the B780 near Kilbirnie at about 06:20.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died on Tuesday.

Police have now named the fatality as 33-year-old Robert Taylor. His family have been informed.

The road was closed for six hours after the collision close to East Mains Farm.

A police statement thanked the public for their help identifying the man.

They also appealed for help from witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage of the man or the vehicle before the crash.