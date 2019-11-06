Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Agnes King was struck by a red Mazda on 31 October

An elderly woman who died after being hit by a car in the south side of Glasgow has been named by police.

Agnes King, 95, was struck by a red Mazda on Aikenhead Road, near Cathcart Road at about 17:00 on 31 October.

Emergency services were alerted but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as police carried out investigations . Officers are appealing for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Jon Mochan said: "We are extremely saddened to report that Agnes has sadly passed away following the collision.

"I would like to send my personal condolences to Agnes' family and friends and my gratitude to the members of the public and emergency services who tried to help Agnes at the scene.

"Our enquiries into this collision continue and I would urge anyone with any dashcam footage, or any information which may be relevant, to please contact us."