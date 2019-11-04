Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency vehicles were seen filling the street at Skene Road in Ibrox

Emergency services are attending a police incident in a residential street in Glasgow.

Police confirmed an ongoing incident was taking place at Skene Road which is opposite Ibrox Stadium.

Multiple police vehicles were seen in social media photos of the street as well as fire appliances, ambulances and an incident response unit.

Police Scotland confirmed an incident was ongoing and there were numerous police responses in the area.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they had been in attendance but had left the incident.