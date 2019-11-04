Roof collapses inside Paisley shopping centre

Image copyright Paisley Heritage and Mysteries Image caption The Paisley Centre was closed when the interior roof collapsed

Emergency services have been called to a Renfrewshire shopping centre after the roof collapsed inside the mall.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent twelve appliances to the Paisley Centre on High Street, Paisley after the alarm was raised at about 15:10 on Monday.

Ambulance crews were also summoned but no one is believed to have been hurt.

Police Scotland helped to evacuate the centre after the incident. Members of the public posted pictures of ceiling material on the floor.

A spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland were made aware of structural damage to the roof at the Paisley Centre, at the High Street entrance.

"There appear to be no injuries. Officers are in attendance to assist with closing the centre."

SFRS confirmed there were no reported casualties.