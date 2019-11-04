Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the East Kilbride Road junction with the Cathkin bypass.

A woman has died and a man was seriously injured in a two-car crash in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire.

A blue Ford Focus and a blue Volkswagen Golf collided on the A749 East Kilbride Road junction with the Cathkin bypass at about 20:15 on Sunday.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 68-year-old man, and his 62-year-old passenger were taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The passenger's death was confirmed at the hospital.

Police Scotland said the driver was being treated for serious injuries and was in a critical condition.

The 38-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Golf car was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, where he was treated for minor injuries before being released.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash including those with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

The Ford Focus was travelling southbound on the A749 East Kilbride Road and the Volkswagen Golf was travelling eastbound on the Cathkin Bypass towards the roundabout junction with the A749.