A 95-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car in Glasgow.

The pedestrian was hit by a red Mazda car on Aikenhead Road, close to Cathcart Road, at about 17:00 on Thursday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed for four hours for investigation work.

Police said they had spoken to a number of witnesses but urged anyone who had not been in contact to get in touch.

Sgt Jon Mochan said: "The area would've been busy at that time and if any pedestrians or drivers saw this incident or have dash cam footage, contact us."

Witnesses should contact police using the non-emergency number.