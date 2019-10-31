Image caption Janice Farman had lived in Mauritius since 2004

Two men have been jailed after they were found guilty of murdering a Scottish woman during a robbery at her home in Mauritius.

Janice Farman was killed in front of her 10-year-old son in July 2017.

The 47-year-old, from Clydebank, had been in the Indian Ocean country since 2004, where she was working as a director of a data services group.

Kamlesh Mansing, 27, and Anish Soneea, 20, were jailed for 33 and 23 years respectively by a judge in Port Louis.

Mrs Farman died of asphyxiation after being attacked by masked robbers on 6 July 2017.

Image copyright defimedia.info Image caption Kamlesh Mansing and Anish Soneea were jailed for 33 and 23 years respectively

The BBC's Yasine Mohabuth, in Port Louis, said the judge had condemned the cruel act.

Judge Veronique Kwok Yin Siong Yen said it had cost Ms Farman her life and that her son would have to "carry the dreadful memories of the horrendous night throughout his life".

A third suspect, Ravish Rao Fakhoo, is claiming a reduction in his charge and will face a separate trial.