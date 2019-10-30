Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption Lord Provost Eva Bolander is to resign

The Lord Provost of Glasgow, Eva Bolander, is to resign after a controversy over her expenses.

Ms Bolander faced criticism after claiming £8,000 worth of items, including 23 pairs of shoes.

At a meeting of SNP councillors on Wednesday afternoon she said she had made an error of judgement, although the spending was within the rules.

Ms Bolander had faced calls for her resignation after details of the expenses emerged earlier this month.

She has previously apologised and committed to repay some of the money.

Her expenses were obtained by the Daily Record under a Freedom of Information request. The claims were made between May 2017 and August this year.

The paper reported Ms Bolander spent £1,150 on shoes, including a single order for two pairs from company Sole Bliss, which cost £308.

The Lord Provost's expenses also included £389 for Harris Tweed fabric, about £992 for 14 dresses and £435 for seven blazers.

Ms Bolander - who earns £39,310 - had her nails done 20 times and claimed for 10 hair appointments totalling £751.

The most expensive items were a pair of £358 spectacles and £200 hat from milliner William Chambers.

The council previously issued a statement which recognised that the Lord Provost was required "to represent their city at hundreds of events", which often incurred extra expenses.

It explained that for this reason, each council was allocated a civic allowance by the Scottish government.

The civic allowance, which was introduced by the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee, replaced the clothing allowance and reflects a councillor's public profile.