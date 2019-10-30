Glasgow & West Scotland

Child hit by car near Kilwinning Academy 'seriously injured'

  • 30 October 2019
Kilwinning Academy on Dalry Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The child was hit on Dalry Road, near to Kilwinning Academy

An eight-year-old girl is seriously ill in hospital after being hit by a car outside a school in Ayrshire.

Police said the child was hit on Dalry Road, Kilwinning, near to Kilwinning Academy.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 15:30 on Wednesday, and the girl was taken by helicopter to hospital.

She is being treated at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The road was closed in both directions while police investigated.

Related Topics