Child hit by car near Kilwinning Academy 'seriously injured'
- 30 October 2019
An eight-year-old girl is seriously ill in hospital after being hit by a car outside a school in Ayrshire.
Police said the child was hit on Dalry Road, Kilwinning, near to Kilwinning Academy.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 15:30 on Wednesday, and the girl was taken by helicopter to hospital.
She is being treated at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The road was closed in both directions while police investigated.