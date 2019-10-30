Image copyright Google Image caption The child was hit on Dalry Road, near to Kilwinning Academy

An eight-year-old girl is seriously ill in hospital after being hit by a car outside a school in Ayrshire.

Police said the child was hit on Dalry Road, Kilwinning, near to Kilwinning Academy.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 15:30 on Wednesday, and the girl was taken by helicopter to hospital.

She is being treated at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The road was closed in both directions while police investigated.