Image copyright Peter Devlin/GCU/PA Image caption Sir Alex's World Cup security accreditation and a coaching certificate

Sir Alex Ferguson has donated a selection of his footballing memorabilia to a university that has renamed its library after him.

The former Manchester United and Aberdeen manager visited Glasgow Caledonian University to officially open the Sir Alex Ferguson Library.

Among the collection is his A-licence coaching certificate from 1979.

There is also a diary from 1993 - the season he won his first Premier League title with the Old Trafford club.

Image copyright Peter Devlin/GCU/PA Image caption Sir Alex has had a long association with the university

Sir Alex, who also managed Scotland during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, told students and staff that he hoped they would learn from his failures as well as his many successes.

He said: "People look at the number of cup finals I won and leagues I won, but I had failures.

"You know what I did? Every morning, I got up, I accepted the challenge all the time.

"That's what these young students I've supported are doing.

"As adults we have a responsibility to support the young people, give them an opportunity.

"Because when you do that they don't let you down - they seize your opportunities."

Image copyright Peter Devlin/GCU/PA Image caption A Scotland League shirt worn by Sir Alex is part of the collection

The 77-year-old has been a long-time supporter of the university and was a founding donor of the GCU Foundation, to which he has given £700,000 so far.

Other items in the display include a worn Scottish league shirt, an early coaching notepad from his time managing Aberdeen and a League Managers' Association manager of the year trophy.