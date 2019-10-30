A 43-year-old man who raped a sleeping teenager and was later recorded confessing to what he had done has been jailed for five years.

Ian Willis attacked his victim at a house in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, in March 2017 while she was drunk.

The teenager later made a phone call to Willis in which she spoke about what he had done to her. The conversation was recorded by one of her friends.

During it, she said to him: "It was rape," and he replied: "I know."

Willis had denied raping the teenager at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty after a trial.

Defence counsel Janice Green said Willis was assessed as posing a low risk of further sexual offending.

Judge Lord Turnbull sentenced Willis to five years in prison and placed him on the sex offenders' register.