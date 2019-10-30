Image copyright Reuters Image caption The police helicopter crashed into the bar on 29 November 2013

The findings of a fatal accident inquiry into the Clutha helicopter crash are set to be published.

Ten people died when a police aircraft crashed into the roof of the busy Glasgow bar on 29 November 2013.

The tragedy claimed the lives of the pilot, his two crew members and seven customers in the pub.

Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull, who heard testimony from families, experts and eyewitnesses during the inquiry, will issue his findings on Wednesday.

More than 100 people were in the bar when the helicopter crashed through the roof at 22:22.

The Eurocopter EC 135, operated by Bond Air Services, had been returning to its base on the banks of the River Clyde.

Image caption (Top: L to R) David Traill, PC Kirsty Nelis, PC Tony Collins, Gary Arthur, Samuel McGhee (Bottom: L to R) Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Mark O'Prey, John McGarrigle, Joe Cusker

Those who died were helicopter pilot David Traill, 51; PC Tony Collins, 43; PC Kirsty Nelis, 36, and customers Gary Arthur, 48; Joe Cusker, 59; Colin Gibson, 33; Robert Jenkins, 61; John McGarrigle, 58; Samuel McGhee, 56; and Mark O'Prey, 44. Another 31 people were injured.

Eyewitnesses told the fatal accident inquiry that they heard a "spluttering noise" shortly before the crash, similar to the sound of a car stalling.

Others recalled seeing the aircraft fall through the sky.

Experts from the Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) gave evidence at the inquiry, with one expressing frustration over the lack of evidence from the flight.

This meant there was no data about when fuel warnings may have come on, or how long they lasted.

An AAIB report published in 2015 concluded that the pilot did not follow emergency protocol and flew on despite low fuel warnings.

It also found fuel transfer pumps were turned off and a controlled landing was not achieved for "unknown reasons".

The Crown Office announced in 2017 that a fatal accident inquiry would be held, and that there would not be any criminal proceedings over the tragedy.

Lawyers for the families of those killed and injured have voiced anger over the length of time it took to hold the inquiry.

It began in April this year, more than five years after the crash.

On the final day of the inquiry in August, Sheriff Principal Turnbull acknowledged that the delay in holding it had caused great distress.

Clutha timeline