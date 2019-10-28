Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found injured outside 76-92 Camelon Crescent in Blantyre at about 01:40 on Sunday

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 49-year-old man in South Lanarkshire.

Scott Kelly was found injured in Camelon Crescent, Blantyre, at about 01:40 on Sunday.

He was taken to Hairmyres hospital where he later died.

Detectives are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area as well as making door-to-door inquiries in a bid to establish the full circumstances surrounding Mr Kelly's death.

Det Ch Insp Grant Macleod, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "I would ask anyone who was in the Camelon Crescent area in the early hours of Sunday morning to please get in touch with us.

"Also, if anyone has driven along Camelon Crescent in a vehicle fitted with a dash-cam, or anyone saw Scott in the area around that time, please contact us."