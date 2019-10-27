Image caption Police taped off an area outside the Union Bar on Paisley Road West

Detectives are investigating a serious assault outside a pub in Glasgow.

The 50-year-old victim was injured on Paisley Road West, near Govan Road, at about 23:45 on Saturday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with a head injury but no details about his condition have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident, which is being treated as serious assault, is asked to contact police.